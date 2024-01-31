The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has given strong indications that the next NDC government will investigate the impasse between the people of Krobo and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) which led to the death of a young man with several others injured.

This comes in the wake of the stand-off between the indigenes of the Manya Krobo area and ECG in 2022 which resulted in the latter disconnecting electricity supply to the areas for several weeks. The incident led to one dead with others severely injured.

Mahama, addressing transport union operators and traders at Agormenya in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, expressed disappointment on how the situation was handled saying he would investigate the matter to sanction the culprits and compensate families of victims.

He stated that the NDC appealed to the NPP to compensate the victims and their families when the incident happened but the party turned a deaf ear to the matter leaving affected people in distress.

Mr. Mahama further indicated that he has not changed his stance on commercializing okada operations and says he will license and regulate their activities when voted into office.

“I want to remind you all that my promise for Okada riders hasn’t changed. We would license and regulate Okada riding because no government can collapse the okada business. So we have to register them to indicate that these people are the okada riders and direct them on how to operate.”

