The Human Rights Court One (1) has dismissed the interlocutory injunction application filed by Food Sovereignty Ghana and others against the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) over the approval given for the registration of 14 GMO crops for food, feed, and processing in Ghana.

This is after the Food Sovereignty Ghana and the other concerned bodies on April 10, 2024, filed the motion for interlocutory injunction to restrain the National Biosafety Committee and 4 others from releasing into the Ghanaian ecosystem any GM product.

They argue that the introduction of GMO crops is a threat to organic crops and seedlings in the country.

However, the court presided over by Her Ladyship, Justice Barbara Tetteh-Charway in its ruling on April 30, acknowledged the NBA’s diligence in executing its statutory mandate in ensuring the safety and regulatory compliance of GMO crops within Ghana’s agricultural sector.

The court also admonished that seeking information from the NBA would have averted the filing of the present application.

“The landmark ruling marks a significant milestone for actors in the biotechnology and agricultural innovation space and affirms that science-based functional biosafety systems are important to expand producer choice, inspire consumer confidence, facilitate trade and promote agricultural research and development,” part of the statement read.

The NBA, thus, assured Ghanaians that it remains committed to ensuring the safety of modern biotechnology in Ghana as well as continuous engagement with stakeholders in a transparent manner.

