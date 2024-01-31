The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, says Sheikh I.C Quaye remains his political godfather despite endorsing his opponent in the New Patriotic Party’s Ayawaso Central parliamentary primary.

Despite blessing Henry Quartey in 2012 as his successor, Sheikh I.C Quaye endorsed the NPP’s former youth organiser, Moses Abor in last weekend’s poll.

Asked if he has fallen off with his political godfather, Henry Quartey said, “IC Quaye continues to be my godfather, he continues to be my godfather, and he will be my godfather. Nobody knew me, I worked with him [IC Quaye] as his special assistant from 2007 and arising out of that, I have gotten to where I have gotten to. I do what is needed of me as a son and that is what I will continue to do.”

“To the best of my knowledge, I have not fallen out with him. Maybe he wants me to go in a style that I also feel that I have to be my own man. Be my own man not forgetting that he is my godfather,” he further told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV.

He also emphasized that political friends are not permanent and that it is perfectly fine and understandable to have issues with people in politics.

“As a good friend, you should know that there is no permanent friend and permanent enemy in politics and if you cannot distinguish between the two, then you have a problem. I could have my campaign manager today with me and tomorrow he is going to be with my opponent.”

