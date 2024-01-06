The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has successfully vetted and cleared 81 out of 85 aspirants to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Three others, including one aspirant for Oda and the DCE for Akuapem South, have been put on hold pending further deliberations, while one female aspirant for New Juaben South was disqualified.

Mr. Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, told the media that the vetting was very successful and commended the regional executives for their yeoman’s work.

“All the aspirants who have offered to represent the party demonstrated knowledge of governance and parliamentary business, which we are highly satisfied with,” he added.

The three-day vetting saw incumbent Members of Parliament, ministers of state, and hundreds of party supporters converging at the Residency, amidst singing and dancing to cheer their preferred aspirants.

Ten women, including two incumbents Mrs. Abena Osei Asare, MP for Atiwa East and deputy finance minister, and Mrs. Gifty Twum-Ampofo, MP for Abuakwa North and deputy education minister, were among 75 men who are billed to contest in 24 constituencies in the region.

All 24 incumbent NPP MPs in the region are facing stiff contests in the upcoming primaries, with the exception of Mr. Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and Agriculture Minister, and Mr. Frederick Obeng Adom, MP for Upper-West Akyem, who are going unopposed.

Mr. Sammy Awuku, NLA boss, is also contesting the Akuapem North seat unopposed due to the fact that the incumbent MP, Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has switched camp to contest as the parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North in Greater Accra.

Mr. Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase and Information minister, Mr. O.B Amoah, MP for Aburi and Minister of State, and Mr. Frank Annor-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam and majority chief whip, are all being contested in the bid to secure the parliamentary candidature for 2024.

Meanwhile, some veterans of the party in Parliament, including Mr. Dan Kwaku Botwe, Okere and Local Government minister, Mr. Samuel Atta-Akyea, Abuakwa South, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Atiwa West and Roads Minister, and Nana Adjei Boateng New Juaben North and former Deputy minister, have stepped down from the 2024 contest.