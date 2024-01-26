The auditorium of the Church of Pentecost at Ejisu was filled to the rafters on Wednesday as Chiefs and constituents gathered at an acclamation ceremony for the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

The Ejisu MP went unopposed in the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary primaries, and by the party’s constitution, he had to undergo an acclamation.

Mr. Ampontuah Kumah, who doubles as the deputy Finance Minister, is the first incumbent MP in the Ejisu Constituency to go unopposed.

He is one of the five NPP MPs in the Ashanti Region who have not been contested in the party’s Parliamentary primaries.

For many constituents, including NPP delegates, the Ejisu MP’s vision to empower the youth and also spearhead infrastructure development in the area is commendable.

Officials of the Electoral Commission, in the presence of some NPP regional executives, conducted the acclamation of the Ejisu MP, making him the official candidate for the party in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Speaking after the acclamation process, Mr. Kumah thanked constituents for their support and said his going unopposed is a testament to what he is doing for the people of Ejisu.

He pledged to continue to work hard to deliver the expectations of his constituents by pushing and lobbying for developments for communities in the Constituency and giving them good representation in Parliament.

The Ejisu MP said the objective of the NPP was to win the 2024 Presidential elections and the Ejisu Constituency will play a key role in ensuring that the party gets more votes to achieve the Breaking the 8 target.

“We are not just going to work in Ejisu, the entire Ashanti Region is going to be on our shoulders, and we are going to make sure to work hard to break the 8. We are going to do that through One on One, room-to-room campaign, Church-to-Church campaign, Mosque-to-mosque campaign, and it will be hard work from now until we meet the target,” he said.

The Ashanti Regional of the NPP, Kwame Adom Appiah, urged constituents to maintain unity in the area and also continue to support their MP.

The NPP is expected to hold Parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs.

