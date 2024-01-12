The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has launched a scathing attack on the incumbent MP for the Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye, accusing him of corruption and urging delegates to vote him out in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Mr. Agyapong, known for his outspoken nature, made the accusations during a meeting with Bantama delegates in Kumasi.

He claimed that Mr. Asenso-Boakye, who is also the Minister of Works and Housing, engaged in corrupt activities during his tenure at the Presidency and should not be re-elected.

However, he did not provide any concrete evidence to support his claims.

Mr. Agyapong further hinted at potentially explosive revelations about Mr. Asenso-Boakye’s alleged corruption, stating that he would disclose them if delegates re-elected the incumbent MP.

He framed this as a conditional offer, suggesting that their decision would determine whether he remains silent or exposes the alleged wrongdoing.

“If you make a mistake and vote for Asenso, you will all bear witness to the revelations I will unveil. It is a condition,” Mr. Agyapong stated. “If you don’t want me to talk, vote against him. If you want me to talk, vote for him because we will not allow them to destroy Ghana.”

Mr. Agyapong is campaigning in Bantama for his brother, Ralph Kwame Agyapong, who is also vying for the Bantama seat in the upcoming primaries.

NPP delegates will elect parliamentary aspirants on Saturday, January 27, in constituencies with sitting MPs.