The Bimbilla Hospital in the Nanumba North municipality of the Northern region is celebrating a significant milestone: an entire year of zero maternal deaths in 2023.

During 2023, the hospital successfully facilitated over 1,800 births without any maternal deaths, marking a historic achievement in 14 years.

The Bimbilla Hospital has earned recognition as the best hospital in the region in recent years.

Despite its successes, the facility faces challenges, particularly with a constant water supply, as it was disconnected from the Ghana Water Company.

In 2023, residents of the region went on a protest, locking out the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, but the hospital remained steadfast in delivering quality care.

However, during a general staff meeting, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Adam Barhama, expressed profound happiness, commending the team for their outstanding efforts. He urged them to continue their excellent work and also thanked the media, calling for positive collaboration.

He said, “I want to congratulate you all for the excellent job done and also thank the media for your presence. And I want to encourage that we should continue to collaborate and partner with each other to serve the community better. Through Mr. Alabira, through his reportage, we were able to get some boreholes and drill for the facility. We see the power of the media and what you can do to positively impact your community.”

The Deputy Administrator of the hospital, Mr. Sulemana Sugri, also praised the staff and encouraged their continued dedication.

He asserted, “The hospital medical sup. and the management team have done very well; we all appreciate that. We were all happy when you mentioned the deliveries at the hospital. In fact, it is not easy, considering the constrained nature of logistics and personnel and all that.”

Chief Osman Tahidu, Kpalin Naa, and the event chairman applauded the hospital, emphasizing the need for strong collaboration. He noted that the hospital’s success resonates positively throughout the entire kingdom.

Meanwhile, the hospital is urging the Ministry of Health for additional medical personnel as the hospital struggles with only one Medical Superintendent.

…..

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital