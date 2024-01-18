The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, is scheduled to launch a campaign and fundraising ceremony for his parliamentary candidacy.

The event is planned for Sunday, January 21, at Kay’s Court in Low-Cost, Konongo.

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah, determined to unseat the Chairman of Parliament’s Constitutional Legal Affairs Committee, Kwame Ayimadu, for the Asante Akyem Central seat, urged his well-wishers to support his campaign.

In a media interview on Wednesday, January 17, he emphasized his goal of bringing development to the constituents and stressed that nothing would deter him from that mission.

He highlighted the abundance of human and natural resources in the constituency, which, in his view, should not be allowed to go to waste.

“I am for the people, and that is why they are calling me to come and serve them. It’s a family affair, and I am not perturbed about the past but determined and focused for victory. I know by the grace of God and the support of the people, on January 27, after the polls, I will be declared victorious, and we will all work together for the constituency,” he said.

He has outlined comprehensive plans for the constituency’s development.

These include establishing an Educational Fund to support students, initiating a Credit Union for local businesses, conducting regular town hall meetings, setting up a call centre, and implementing a community mining scheme.

Additionally, he aims to drive infrastructural development through effective lobbying, facilitate vocational and skills training programs, and ensure constituents benefit from various government opportunities.

