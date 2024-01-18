Fidelity Bank Ghana, the nation’s largest privately-owned bank, has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to agricultural lending in Ghana, receiving two prestigious awards from the Ghana Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Project (GIRSAL).

The bank was named the Most Responsive Partner Financial Institution of the Year and earned the Highest Staff Participation in GIRSAL’s Agricultural and Agribusiness Finance Training Program.

Fidelity Bank’s collaboration with GIRSAL, initiated in July 2019, has significantly strengthened the bank’s position in the agricultural space. Through this partnership, the bank has provided guarantees for facilities and technical expertise on a case-by-case basis, resulting in a robust Agric portfolio. The bank has played a vital role in supporting various actors within the agricultural ecosystem, including input providers, primary producers, aggregators, processors, and exporters. Fidelity Bank has leveraged GIRSAL’s expertise to navigate challenges, providing funding of GHS 135 million across various value chains in the sector.

The “Most Responsive Partner Financial Institution of the Year” award recognizes Fidelity Bank’s steadfast dedication to agility and proactive problem-solving. This dedication was exemplified during the Akosombo Dam spillage last year, when the bank swiftly collaborated with GIRSAL to provide crucial assistance to affected clients. Fidelity Bank’s prompt action, fueled by deep industry knowledge and seamless collaboration with GIRSAL’s technical expertise, ensured rapid and effective support for its clients, solidifying its position as a reliable partner in navigating unexpected challenges.

Additionally, Fidelity Bank’s commitment to continuous learning and skill development is unparalleled in the sector, reflected in its record-breaking participation in GIRSAL’s training programs. Sending over 120 staff members, from credit officers to relationship managers, to gain specialized expertise in agribusiness finance, Fidelity has demonstrably invested in its workforce’s capability. This dedication to upskilling has resulted in a highly knowledgeable and capable team, equipped to provide the most informed and effective support to agribusiness clients. This unwavering commitment to employee development earned Fidelity the well-deserved recognition of “Highest Staff Participation in GIRSAL’s Agricultural and Agribusiness Finance Training Program,” solidifying its position as a leader in building a skilled and empowered workforce for the agricultural sector.

Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to working alongside GIRSAL to drive positive change. “We are committed to growing the agriculture sector to ensure that, as an indigenous bank, Fidelity will be at the forefront of impacting the agriculture sector,” he stated. He reaffirmed Fidelity Bank’s dedication to doing more, emphasizing the potential within agriculture cannot be underestimated.

These awards serve as a significant milestone in Fidelity Bank’s journey to empower the Ghanaian agricultural sector. The bank has consistently demonstrated its dedication to providing financial solutions and expert guidance to businesses across the entire agribusiness value chain. With its unwavering dedication, collaborative spirit, and innovative initiatives, Fidelity Bank is poised to play a vital role in unlocking the full potential of Ghana’s agricultural sector, paving the way for a more prosperous and sustainable future for all.