Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are trooping to the various polling stations to cast their votes for the various aspirants in the constituencies with sitting MPs across the country.

Northern Region

The Yendi voting centre is getting heated as some supporters of the candidates are at the main gate, preventing others who are not delegates and are perceived as opponents from entering. The situation nearly degenerated into chaos.

As part of measures, police are taking mobile phones of delegates to avoid any picture taking before they are allowed to go and vote. Security is very tight on the grounds. They’ve mounted about three checkpoints to the venue to avert any unexpected events.

Voting in the Mion constituency started at exactly 7:20 am.

The late start of voting was attributed to the low turnout experienced at the Sang Islamic Junior High School.

Though the EC finished setting up on time, delegates hadn’t arrived for voting to start at exactly 7 am as scheduled.

Greater Accra Region

Ursula’s contender, Roni Paa Kwesi Nicol has alleged of camping of delegates and also raised concerns that his delegates do not have accreditation in the Ablekuma West constituency.

Greater Accra Regional Secretary France Daniel Parker Odarlai, dismissed the camping allegations by Mr Nicol, and says he’s just trying to court public sympathy.

Delegates of the Ayawaso Central constituency in the Greater Accra Region are agitated over demands for accreditation by security officers before entry into the polling station to cast their votes.

A delegate of the Ayawaso Central Constituency was arrested by the police for capturing his vote in the polling booth.

The delegates say they were not informed of the directive. The situation has delayed the commencement of voting.

Voting is underway at the St.John’s Grammar School in the Trobu Constituency. Over 1,400 delegates are expected to cast their ballots to elect a parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Trobu constituency.

Voting started at exactly 7:05 am but has seen a little over 42 delegates casting their ballots.

The election in the Trobu constituency is seeing a stiff contest between the incumbent Moses Anim, Gloria Owusu and Edward Lincoln Nii Adotei Addo.

Despite the directive not to display campaign materials at the polling stations, aspirant campaign materials are splashed all over the St. John’s Grammar polling station in the Trobu constituency.

EC officials are struggling to get aspirants to remove campaign materials from the polling station.

Scores of delegates at Weija-Gbewa have massed up at the entrance of Gbewa MA Cluster of Schools for accreditation before they can vote. The voting process is yet to start.

Delegates casting their votes at the Tuba Astro Turf in the Bortianor Ngleshie Amafrom constituency were denied entry into the voting centre because they did not have the accreditation to prove they were delegates.

NPP delegates in the Dome Kwabenya constituency are hopeful of a peaceful contest and optimistic about the chances of their preferred aspirant.

Some supporters of Yahya Kassim Atta, an aspirant in the parliamentary candidate race in the Amasaman Constituency, are accusing incumbent MP AKWASI Afrifa-Mensah of giving out monies to delegates to influence the outcome of today’s elections.

They have, however, vowed to ensure the incumbent MP’s defeat at the close of polls.

Central Region

Over fifty delegates have voted so far at the Awutu Senya East constituency.

A total of 1494 delegates are expected to cast their vote to elect one candidate to represent the New Patriotic Party going into the 2024 elections.

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Mavis Hawa Koomson is facing stiff opposition from two other candidates Bernard Ayeh Dankwah and the President of the Ghana Automobile Association Eric Kwaku Boateng.

There is a heavy security presence at the Christ for All Mission centre where the election is being held.

Ashanti Region

Voting has commenced in the Bekwai Constituency of the Ashanti region where 982 delegates are expected to cast their votes.

Retired Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, is coming up against Raph Poku-Adusei, Kingsley Opoku Agyemang and Henry Opoku-Ware in a heated contest.

Hon, K T Hammond called the national election committee in the NPP to call Sammy Benifo Dakwa one of the parliamentary aspirants to order for importing Machomen to the constituency to attack his supporters at the elections grounds,

The MP has threatened to respond equally if immediate action is not taken to avert the situation.

In Bantama, the Police intervened to douse tension between Asenso Boakye and Ralph Agyapong who were engaged in banter.

Ralph Agyapong was not enthused that Francis Asenso Boakye was singing at the voting centre.

The intervention of the police and the Electoral Commission officers prevented the two contenders who engaging in verbal exchanges.

Francis Asenso Boakye in an interview justified why he was singing. Ralph Agyapong on the other hand thinks his opponent acted unprofessionally by singing in public.

Asenso Boakye also denied reports that he camped some delegates at a Church in the Constituency, but he only organized a morning devotion for the delegates and other residents.

Eastern Region

Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri Frank Annoh-Dompreh says he’s retaining the Nsawam Adoagyiri seat with an overwhelming 80 per cent of the total votes at the end of polls today.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh who is facing stiff competition from the CEO of the Ghana Library Authority Hayford Siaw is expressing optimism about going past his opponent by obtaining a little over 80 percent of the total 998 expected voters.

Western Region

The highly anticipated Effia constituency Primaries have kicked off with delegates who cannot even walk being assisted to cast their vote to decide whether to maintain the Minister for Public Enterprises who is a three-term incumbent MP, Joseph Cudjoe or bring in the new contender, Lawyer Isaac Nyarko Boamah.

