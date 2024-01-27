President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, was on Friday, January 26, awarded the prestigious Global African Leadership Award in recognition of his “strong and transformational leadership” in Ghana.

The Head of State was accompanied by First Lady Arya Ali to the African Prosperity Champions Awards and Presidential Gala Dinner at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi, was also recognized for his outstanding contributions to the music industry and entrepreneurship.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Eazi expressed his gratitude for the award and emphasized the importance of Africa’s future.

“It’s a pleasure to me. This is very important to me, I started my entrepreneur business in Kumasi…that journey has taken me from tech to music, and it has been seven years of music which led me to represent Africa in the world. I speak on Africa’s soft power…everywhere I go people always want to see me as a musician. They want to see me holding the mic, I thank you for this award…it’s a reminder of the work we are doing and the work that is to be done. Africa is the future whether we like it or not.”

Others who received awardes on the night include; Alassane Ouattara, President of Cote d’Ivoire (Nation Builder award), Prof. Benedict Okechukwu Oramah, the president of the Afreximbank (Financial Leadership award), Julius Mwale, founder of Mwale Medical and Technology City (Social Infrastructure award), Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade (Young Entrepreneur award), Patricia Scotland (Global Africa Champion Award Baroness) and Mohamed M Abou El Enein (Industrialist of the Year award).

The event was hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi and Berla Mundi and was attended by high-profile dignitaries including President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the President of Guayana H.E Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali, Secretary General Commonwealth Baroness Scotland, the Vice President of Ivory Coast, and the First Lady, H.E Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The Africa Prosperity Champions Awards was established to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of distinguished Africans across various sectors, aligned with the Africa Prosperity Agenda.

Watch his performance below