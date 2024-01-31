The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that the Ofankor-Nsawam road project is set to be completed early next year.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show, Nasir Yartey, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry, also revealed that substantial progress on the project is expected by November 2024.

“The date for completion is early next year [2025], but the substantial completion will be November this year. In fact, by November-December this year you should see asphalt on the road. You should see at least three of the interchanges on that road completed,” he said.

Mr Yartey further shared the encouraging news that the project is being managed by a local Ghanaian contractor.

“The Nsawam Ofankor road project is being handled by one of our own, a Ghanaian contractor who is doing exceptional work. Interestingly, the same contractor won the motorway project. It’s heartening to see that we have contractors in Ghana with the capacity to undertake such projects. This aligns with the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to build the capacities of local contractors,” he added.

