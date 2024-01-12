The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has tasked the new Offinsomanhene, Nana Dwamena Akenten II, to look for a new candidate to replace Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, the current Queen mother of Offinso.

The Asantehene said he wants a candidate who can smoothly work with the newly enstooled Omanhene, such that, she will be willing to cooperate and respond to summons from the Manhyia Palace without offering unsubstantiated excuses.

This pronouncement by the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace means he has ended the reign of Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, the current Queen mother of the Offinso Traditional Area in Asanteman.

The Asantehene said this on Thursday, January 11, 2024, during the inaugural meeting of the Asanteman Council for 2024.

The newly enstooled chief of Offinso, Nana Dwamena Akenten II, appeared before the Asanteman Council, headed by the Asantehene, to swear his oath of allegiance.

The destoolment by the Asantehene is grounded on gross insubordination, primarily stemming from the Offinsohemaa’s refusal to appear before Otumfuo following several summons and other reported offences.

Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko had proposed Dr K. K. Sarpong, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) as a candidate to fill the then-vacant Offinsomanhene stool. Still, the Asantehene raised issues with the candidate because he was not qualified in line with the maternal lineage and tasked the Queen mother to go and do the right thing.

After that, the Queen mother failed to heed all other summons by the Asantehene.

On some occasions, she cited ill health as her inability to appear before Otumfuo.

The matter dragged on until the Asantehene tasked the head of family to take over and look for a candidate, The proposed candidate, Nana Amoako Poku was accepted by the royal family and the Manhyia Palace and he was subsequently enstooled with the stool name, Nana Dwamena Akenten II. He takes over from the late Nana Wiafe Akenten III.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II addressing Asanteman on Thursday, told the new Offinsomanhene that he was delivering Offinsoman into his care alone without a queen mother.

He tasked him to find a new queen mother to help him undertake his mandate when he settles down.

Otumfuo said Offinso needs a queen mother who will be present at Manhyia when he needs her.