The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has refused to apologize to the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, for accusing him of fleeing the country while a contract he supervised is being probed.

In a post on social media, Ablakwa accused the President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo, of assisting the GRA boss to flee the country despite the ongoing auditing of the GRA and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract.

Ablakwa demanded an explanation from the president over the absence of the boss.

However, GRA, in a statement, debunked the comment, saying its boss has not absconded but is on leave. GRA in the statement explained that Dr. Owusu-Amoah’s leave was approved almost a month ago, and he is expected back in the office on January 15.

GRA described Ablakwa’s comment as a misrepresentation of facts and malicious, and demanded an apology from him.

In response, Ablakwa stated that he does not owe the GRA any apology, as their response fails to discredit the findings of his unimpeachable parliamentary oversight.

“Let me assure the GRA that I do not owe them an apology, and they surely are not going to get one. The GRA response abysmally fails to discredit the findings of my unimpeachable parliamentary oversight.”

