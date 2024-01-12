The Head of Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, has urged local government staff to exercise caution in their duties and refrain from engaging in any political activities.

He emphasized that the service would sanction staff found breaking the rules.

Addressing the press during a media engagement organized by the Local Government Service to enhance the existing relationship between the service and the media, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur underscored the crucial role of political neutrality within the service.

He emphasized the need for staff to be guided in their duties and to uphold the impartiality of the local government service.

“Local government service staff, civil servants, in office, cannot be seen overtly or openly partisan. If I, standing before you, want to contest as a Member of Parliament for any party, I need to resign from this office before I can contest. Overtly, we are not to be seen as partisan. But anybody caught in that web faces sanctions.”

“So I don’t think anybody will want to contest unless the person wants to fire himself or herself. We are asking our staff to remain as professionals as ever. When the time comes, December 7th arrives, and you want to vote, just cast your vote and go away. If it is not a holiday, come back to your office,” he said.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x