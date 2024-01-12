The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed calls to shield experienced Members of Parliament (MPs) from competition in their parliamentary primaries, citing the core principles of democracy.

This comes in response to recent remarks by Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi, MP for Asante Akim Central, who expressed frustration with the party’s seeming lack of support for seasoned lawmakers.

Ahiagbah, NPP Director of Communications, acknowledged the need to consider proposals for safeguarding experienced MPs but emphasized the importance of careful evaluation.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, January 11, Mr Ahiagbah cautioned against measures that might compromise the democratic foundation of party primaries.

“The allegation that somebody is orchestrating somebody, that is just talk for people because maybe one thing is against them or the other. That should not be part of the conversation. But is it the expectation that the party should create a certain system? I think that I agree but my worry about that suggestion is what system is it and to what extent is it going to impact the basic allowance of democracy to prevail.”

He further underscored the potential benefits of open competition, which can incentivize performance and ensure that the chosen candidate possesses the strongest public support.

“If it is a system and arrangement that will affect a true and true practice of democracy then that will not be the system we want.”

