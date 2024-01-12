Sheela Oppong Sakyi, a legal practitioner and strategist at the office of the First Lady, says she has what it takes to defeat incumbent MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, in the upcoming NPP Parliamentary primaries.

Confident in her ability to secure victory, Sheela asserts that she is the ideal candidate to help the NPP break the ‘8,’ positioning herself as a unifying force for the NPP in the constituency.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Thursday, January 11, the International Trade Expert emphasized the need for the constituency to choose a new leader with a fresh vision and direction to ensure success in the 2024 general election.

Sheela expressed her readiness to put Dome-Kwabenya on the map and contribute to the party’s triumph in the upcoming election.

Focusing on the constituents’ welfare, Sheela highlighted her proactive approach to addressing their challenges by personally visiting households.

She believes that her positive impact and accomplishments in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency make her the most qualified candidate to break the ‘8,’ citing a notable project called ‘Light-up DKC.’

Sheela detailed the ongoing initiative, ‘Light-up DKC,’ aimed at illuminating dark corners, especially areas where women sell and families navigate within the community.

She mentioned having already implemented approximately 150 streetlights as part of this project.

In addition to her commitment to infrastructure development, Sheela said she has been actively promoting women’s empowerment in the constituency, collaborating with schools, the GES, and GA East.

She added that her dedication to initiatives supporting girls’ empowerment underscores her strong belief in the importance of uplifting women and girls in the constituency.