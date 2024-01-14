The convoy of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has been involved in a serious road accident at Ohene-Nkwanta near Nobewam, off the Kumasi-Accra highway.

Tragically, one of her bodyguards, known as Fuseini travelling in one of the convoy vehicles, died on the spot.

The incident occurred when a commercial vehicle collided with one of the vehicles in the Second Lady’s convoy as they were returning from Bonwire in the Ashanti region.

Fortunately, the Second Lady according to reports was not part of the convoy.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash but the 8 victims who suffered varying degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A statement by the Ghana National Fire Service stated that the rescue team, led by STNO II Odjer Jonathan, arrived at the crash scene at 13:12 hours on Saturday to find a collision involving a Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21), Toyota Land Cruiser (VR-2105-15), Mercedes Benz C180 (NR-1977-18), and a Benz Sprinter (GE-7256-14). Of the 8 victims, 4 had already been rescued by the public and taken to the hospital.

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter and Benz C180 suffered significant damage to their engine compartments and windshields, while the rear of the Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21) was partially damaged, along with the Toyota Land Cruiser (VR- 2105-15).

