Enterprise Computing Limited (ECL), a leading global technology solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Seth Donkor as its new CEO, effective from January 1, 2024.

ECL is a professional services company providing customized AI technology solutions and consultancy to businesses globally. It offers services including Business Process Automation, Cybersecurity, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Backup and Recovery.

Jake Oyortey, the former CEO stepped down as CEO on December 31, 2023, to be a full-time board member of the company, giving way to the newly elected CEO, Seth Donkor.

The current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ECL, Seth Donkor, over a decade ago as a Systems Engineer, according to the company, has contributed significantly to the company’s growth and expansion.

The company highlighted the pivotal role in building and shaping a world-class technology team, as well as contributing immensely to the organization’s growth and expansion to other regions. over the years.

“Seth has played Having joined ECL, Seth’s remarkable ascent through the company’s ranks, from Systems Engineer to Systems Lead, Technical Manager, and ultimately to the role of Chief Technology Officer, attests to his exceptional leadership and technical prowess. Over the past 12 years, he has played a pivotal role”

Seth has also been involved in complex system deployment for leading institutions in Africa as well as a winner of the NetApp Insight award in Berlin, Germany in 2017.

He was part of the ECL team involved in Stanford University’s SEED transformation program that helped craft the Organization’s Transformation Plan.

Xuelian Chi, a global HR consultant and a Board Member of ECL, praised Donkor’s appointment highlighting his leadership and dedication to the company’s success.

“Seth’s journey within ECL is exemplary, marked by visionary leadership. I have witnessed firsthand his ability to drive innovation, foster a collaborative work culture, and navigate the complexities of our industry. His promotion to CEO is a testament to his strategic vision and steadfast dedication to the success of the organization. Under Seth’s leadership, I am confident that ECL will thrive, delivering cutting-edge solutions and maintaining its position as a trusted global partner.”

Donkor’s promotion comes at an exciting time for ECL as the company continues to expand its global footprint and deliver cutting-edge solutions to businesses worldwide.

——

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital