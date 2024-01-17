Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the renowned chef from northern Ghana, who recently made a record-breaking attempt for the longest individual cooking time in the Guinness World Records, has generously donated food items to the inmates of the Nyohani Children’s Home in Tamale.

The donated items include rice, cooking oil, tubers of yam, drinking water, assorted drinks, tomato purée, biscuits, toiletries, and a cash donation.

Hairiya Bala, a team member of Failatu’s cookathon journey, emphasized the importance of giving back to society, expressing their commitment to supporting the home’s inmates through this donation.

Hairiya added that the contribution serves as a gesture of appreciation for the support received by Failatu during her 10-day cooking attempt.

She stated, “We’re here to present items to the Nyohani orphanage as part of our social responsibility and to show appreciation to Ghanaians for all the support.”

On her part, Failatu Abdul Razak expressed fulfillment in her team’s ability to deliver some of her dishes prepared during the cook-athon to the children of the orphanage to have a taste of her sumptuous meals.

“I’m delighted that we could provide some of our meals to the children of this house, and today, we’re back here to donate more food items for their upkeep,” said Failatu.

Supervisor of the orphanage, Madam Sarah Sulemana, thanked the team for the gesture and prayed for God’s favor for the team as they await a verdict from GWR.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Chef Failatu and her management team visited the Northern Regional Minister to extend their gratitude for the significant support provided during her Guinness World Records cooking attempt.

