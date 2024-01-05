Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has refuted claims that it operates a remote or satellite campus in Nigeria.

It was reported in some media spaces on Thursday that UEW’s operations in Nigeria were banned for allegedly awarding questionable degrees.

In a statement dated Friday, January 5, UEW stated, “It is crucial to emphasize that UEW does not maintain any satellite campuses, physical establishments, or remote operations within Nigeria. Additionally, we have no affiliations with any educational institution or entity in Nigeria for purposes of awarding degrees. Our commitment has always been and remains focused on delivering quality education at our esteemed campuses in Ghana.”

The University further urged the media and the general public to verify any information before broadcasting it on public platform.

“The Management of UEW urges the media, stakeholders, and the general public to verify information from credible sources before dissemination to avoid misconceptions and misinformation. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and excellence in all our operations.”

Below is the full statement.