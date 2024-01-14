The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reassured Ghanaians that the recent power outages, which have brought back memories of the 2015 “Dumsor” crisis, will not be a recurring issue.

The party emphasizes that ‘Dumsor’ is a thing of the past and is committed to preventing such widespread power shortages from happening again, as they did under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Alfred Thompson, a member of the NPP Communications Team, in an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV, advised Ghanaians not to label the recent power outages as a return to ‘Dumsor.’

He highlighted the government’s diligent efforts to ensure a consistent power supply for the nation.

“We are saying to Ghanaians that it is not a dumsor era and we will never let them go under that challenge in this country again.”

“And that is why we are working assiduously to make sure that the lights are on and that is why we are working assiduously to make sure that the laws are reduced…and we will work in the interest of Ghanaians,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x