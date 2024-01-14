The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) roared to life in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday,January 13,2024.

At the magnificent Alassane Ouattara Stadium, a dazzling opening ceremony unfolded, setting the stage for a month of thrilling football battles.

Among the evening’s highlights was a mesmerizing performance by Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade. With her infectious energy and electrifying vocals, Alade ensnared the audience, both in person and globally.

Singing the official theme song of the tournament, she truly embodied the spirit of AFCON – passionate, vibrant, and full of life.

Dressed in the colours of her nation, the iconic Nigerian songstress showcased her pride in Nigeria on the stage. Her vibrant and eye-catching outfit complemented her energetic performance.

Her performance wasn’t just a musical treat; it was a symbol of cultural unity and African pride. As her voice soared through the stadium, it carried the hopes and dreams of millions of football fans across the continent.

From the mesmerizing visuals and magnificent choreography to the raw emotion and infectious energy, it was a night that will be etched in the memories of all who witnessed it.

For the ‘Johnny’ crooner, performing at the AFCON ceremony was a dream come true. Just days before, she had shared her excitement on Twitter, calling it “a dream come true” and revealing her years of aspiration to grace such a stage.

The host nation Côte d’Ivoire beat Guinea-Bissau in the opening match.

Watch her performance below

