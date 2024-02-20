The Executive Secretary for the Bureau of Public Safety, Dr. Nana Yaw Akwada, has stated that boycotting duties in select regions of the country would be inconsistent with the Ghana National Fire Service’s (GNFS) mandate.

His statement comes in response to the GNFS considering a boycott in response to repeated attacks on its personnel, the most recent incidents occurring in Konongo (Asante Akim Central Municipality) and Apraman (a farming community near Kade).

There have been several attacks on firefighters in parts of the country due to perceived delays in their response to fires.

During an interview with Citi News, Dr. Akwada emphasized that such a decision would not only be illegal, but also endanger lives and property.

“Their mandate is not only to put off fires but also to rescue lives, therefore if they decide that they’re no longer going to respond to fires any more, they’re literally saying that they are going to allow people to die and property to waste away.”

He urged the GNFS to conduct a thorough post-analysis of their responses to identify vulnerable areas and revise dispatch protocols accordingly.

Additionally, Dr. Akwada highlighted the importance of sensitizing citizens to understand the challenges faced by the GNFS, which sometimes contribute to these shortcomings.

He also advocated for the prosecution of individuals involved in attacks on fire personnel as a deterrent to others.

“So the fire should be dispatched alongside law enforcement to limit the attack on firemen.”

————————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital