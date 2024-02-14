Citi News has gathered that barring any last-minute decision, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo may announce a major shake-up in his government today, Wednesday, February 14th, 2024.

This will mark Akufo-Addo’s major ministerial reshuffle since assuming office in January 2017.

With barely ten months to the 2024 polls, the President is expected to announce significant changes that will see some of his trusted and reliable hands moving to other ministries, while others will altogether exit this administration.

Pressure has been mounting on the government to reduce its expenditure following the country’s decision to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to salvage the ailing economy, which had been plagued with massive borrowing, huge debt, falling currency, high inflation, import cover issues, unsustainable expenditures among others.

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, publicly called for a ministerial reshuffle in December 2023, urging “tired” ministers and other appointees to resign.

Citi News sources indicate that the proposed reshuffle will also affect some deputy ministers.

Some analysts and civil society organizations have called for the merging and scrapping of some ministries as a cost-cutting measure for the government, but the NPP government remains adamant.

The most recent ministerial changes in the Akufo-Addo government occurred prior to the NPP flagbearership race in February 2023, following the resignation of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto from the Ministry of Agriculture and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the Trade Ministry.

Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong, and Adansi Asokwa MP, KT Hammond, were subsequently assigned to the Agriculture and Trade ministries, respectively.

A former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, was also named as the new Minister responsible for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs following the resignation of the previous minister for that portfolio.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the main contenders, the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and the New Patriotic Party’s candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have both promised to use a lean government in case they emerge victorious during the polls.

The imminent changes

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is likely to be affected by this major shake-up.

In October 2022, the Finance Minister faced intense pressure from both NPP and NDC members of Parliament for his management of the country’s economy. NPP members of Parliament, through the Majority Leader, petitioned the President to remove the Finance Minister. Their call, however, was not heeded by the Presidency.

Minister of State at the Finance Ministry and former Deputy Energy Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, has been tipped to be the likely replacement for Ken Ofori-Atta.

Dormaa Central MP and Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, is also expected to step down from the Government after facing intense public scrutiny over his ministry’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Deputy Health Minister, Bernard Okoe Boye, has been widely tipped to replace him.

Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe, is also expected to leave the ministry to take up a major role in the 2024 NPP Presidential campaign. Deputy Local Government Minister, Martin Adjei Korsah, is set to be elevated to the position of sector minister.

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, is also expected to step down as Minister, with the Works and Housing Minister and MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, leaving his current role to take up the Roads Ministry.

Ofoase Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is also expected to leave the Information Ministry for a new Ministry, with his Deputy Fatimatu Abubakar set to be elevated to the position of Information Minister.

