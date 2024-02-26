President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the State of the Nation address to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, as stipulated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

This constitutional provision mandates the President to convey a message on the State of the Nation at the commencement of each session and prior to the dissolution of Parliament.

The address is anticipated to underscore the government’s principal policy objectives for the year while providing insights into the strategies aimed at ameliorating prevailing economic conditions.

Earlier in February, the then Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, announced this development in Parliament, stating, “Mr speaker in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, H.E the President will deliver to the house a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Honourable Members are entreated to avail themselves for the task ahead.”

This forthcoming address will mark President Akufo-Addo’s penultimate presentation to Parliament.

