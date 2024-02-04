The National Executive Council (NEC) of Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCoP) has appointed Pharm. Audrey Serwaa Bonsu as Chief Executive Officer of GNCoP

The appointment took effect from January 23, 2024.

By this, she becomes the first female CEO for GNCoP to lead the Chamber’s operations in Ghana.

Pharm. Audrey, a seasoned pharmacist with a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, brings a unique blend of expertise and leadership to her new role. With a strong commitment to advancing the pharmacy profession and improving access to quality healthcare, Pharm. Audrey is well-positioned to lead the Chamber in its mission to promote excellence, innovation, and collaboration within the pharmaceutical sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pharm. Audrey Serwaa Bonsu as the new CEO of the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy,” said Pharm Harrison Abutiate, Chairman of the NEC. “Her extensive experience, coupled with her passion for the pharmacy profession, makes her the ideal candidate to lead our organization into the future.” As CEO, Pharm. Audrey will be responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership to the Chamber, representing the interests of its members, and fostering partnerships with key stakeholders in the public and private sectors. Her appointment marks a significant milestone for the Chamber as it seeks to address the evolving needs and challenges facing the pharmacy industry in Ghana.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy,” said Pharm. Audrey. “I am committed to building on the Chamber’s legacy of excellence and working collaboratively with our members and stakeholders to drive positive change and innovation in the pharmacy sector.”

The Chambers Administrative Assistant and Digital Marketing Lead, Samuel Kwame Boadu, added; “Pharm. Serwaa Bonsu has significantly contributed to the growth of Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy and brings a wealth of experience in stakeholder engagement, members management and a culture of performance. I have no doubt that she will take Chamber to new heights of growth and performance.”

Samuel reiterated the Chamber’s promise, adding that “Pharm. Audrey Serwaa Bonsu, being the First Female Pharmacist, further confirms our commitment to gender equality.

Pharm. Audrey holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science, an Mphil in Pharmacology from the University of Ghana, Legon and has held various leadership positions within the pharmaceutical industry. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role and is poised to make a meaningful impact on the future of pharmacy in Ghana.

Please join us in congratulating Pharm. Audrey Serwaa Bonsu on her appointment as CEO of the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy. We are confident that under her leadership, the Chamber will continue to thrive and make a significant contribution to the advancement of the pharmacy profession in Ghana.