A tax analyst, Francis Timore Boi, has opposed the Emissions levy introduced by the government, saying the timing and approach are not favourable.

On February 1, 2024, the government introduced a new tax policy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles.

Stakeholders, including the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), have opposed the move by the government.

Mr. Timore Boi, speaking on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on February 3, 2024, said the action by the president is unfair, stating that the government introduced the same policy in 2021 but has not yielded any results.

He finds it disturbing that the government is reintroducing the tax, asserting that it would be disadvantageous to Ghanaians.

He said, “If in 2021, we were made to pay 10 pesewas and two years down the line you are now coming back with another tax, with the same objective, that we should pay, this time based on the engine capacity, that sounds like a double-deck and everybody will think that you know, you are not being fair to them.”

He stated, “The emission tax is supposed to lead to a change in behaviour, so there must be an alternative. The question is, what is the alternative here? We are being told about the electric vehicle. Let’s ask ourselves and let’s be sincere as a nation, how many electric cars do we have in Ghana? How many charging systems or infrastructure have we put in place to ensure that even when people bring the cars in, they’ll have that facility available?”