Fuseini Issah, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei North, has stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has significantly enhanced the visibility of his office compared to any of his predecessors.

He noted that Dr Bawumia has assumed more significant and visible roles than anyone else.

Mr Issah said the Vice President was now well-noted for the country’s digitalisation agenda.

He made these remarks while speaking on The Big Issue on Saturday, February 10.

“For the first time, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has brought some visibility to the office he occupies more than any other Vice President that we have seen since 1993.”

“Why because he has assumed very visible roles…Today he is synonymous with this digitalisation agenda,” he stated.

