The New Patriotic Party’s 2024 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, unveiled plans to support the creative industries at a public address on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Dubbed “Bold Solutions for the Future,” Dr. Bawumia used the platform to highlight his vision for the country.

Below are a few takeaways from his vision for the creative sector:

Tax Incentives:

Dr. Bawumia promised tax breaks for film producers and musicians, aiming to incentivize their work and potentially lower production costs. This could attract more investment and talent to the sector.

Digital Platforms:

He committed to creating digital and streaming platforms for Ghanaian artists. This could provide wider distribution of their work, potentially leading to increased income and global recognition.

Boosting Tourism:

Dr. Bawumia emphasized his desire to enhance the Year of Return, Beyond the Return, and December in Ghana initiatives. This suggests a focus on attracting more tourists, potentially benefiting artists who contribute to these cultural events.

Streamlining Visas:

To further boost tourism and job creation, the Vice President proposed an e-visa policy, aiming to grant visas within minutes, subject to security checks. This could simplify the tourism experience and potentially attract more visitors.