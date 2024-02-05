Egypt has sacked its head coach, Rui Vitoria after its hopes of a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations triumph were dashed last week

The country’s football federation on Sunday said Portuguese manager, Rui Vitoria, had been dismissed.

Egypt struggled throughout the tournament, failing to win a game before exiting at the last-16 stage.

An early injury to captain Mohamed Salah also hampered their play.

They were knocked out of the competition in a dramatic 8-7 penalty shootout defeat against the Democratic Republic of Congo

Rui Vitoria had been due to coach the team through to the 2026 World Cup.

Mohamed Youssef, a former Al Ahly coach, has been appointed as interim manager.

