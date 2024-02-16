The penultimate funeral rites for the late Raphael Dwamena took place at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf in Legon following the passing of the former Black Stars striker.

Dwamena passed away on November 11, 2023, aged 28, after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for the Albanian league side Egnatia.

The widow of former Black Stars striker, Raphael Dwamena is comforted by members of her family as they file past his remains at his funeral. #CitiSports #CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/vPQfRZc71b — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) February 16, 2024



Prior to his demise, Dwamena battled a heart condition that forced him to collapse in a league game and had a defibrillator fixed into his heart.

Raphael Dwamena’s funeral attracted former Black Stars players Augustine Arhinful, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Ibrahim Tanko, Kwadwo Asamoah, Isaac Vorsah, and Sulley Muntari.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, who played with Raphael Dwamena at international level for the Black Stars, heads back to his seat after paying his last respects to his former teammate. #CitiSports #CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/VJc9p77CQd — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) February 16, 2024



Ghana Football Association President Kurt, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, and Executive Council Member Eugene Nobel were present to pay their last respects to the man who scored twice in nine appearances for the Black Stars.

After getting his Black Stars career off with a brace against Ethiopia, Dwamena’s medical condition prevented him from maximizing his immense talent.

The GFA President said Raphael Dwamena’s demise is a “big loss” to Ghana.

