The remains of Ghanaian football star Raphael Dwamena arrived in Ghana on Friday evening from Albania, where he tragically passed away last week.

The 28-year-old striker collapsed during a league match between his club, Egnatia FC, and Partizani Tirana, on November 11, 2023.

He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Dwamena’s body was received by his family in Accra late on Friday night at the Kotoka International Airport.

The footballer had a history of heart problems, having suffered from several heart failures in the years leading up to his passing.

As a mark of respect for Dwamena, a minute of silence was observed before Ghana’s 1-0 win against Madagascar in a friendly match on Friday.

Dwamena was a talented footballer who represented Ghana at the senior level.

He made his international debut for the Black Stars of Ghana on June 11, 2017, against Ethiopia, scoring a brace in the process.

He went on to play nine games in total for the men’s senior national team.