Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has directed the closure of circuit and district courts in Ada due to the water crisis that has affected the town in recent weeks.

The Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng (JA), explained in a public notice that the decision was reached following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, which has interrupted the supply of water to Ada and other areas affected by the spillage.

The Volta River Authority commenced the controlled spillage of excess water from the dam on September 15, 2023, stating that it was to protect the banks of the dam from breaking.

Many communities within the Lower Volta area were significantly affected by the spillage.

According to the Judicial Secretary, the courts will remain closed until November 30, when an assessment will be conducted to determine whether they will reopen or remain closed.

Below is the full public notice.

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ADA COURTS

The attention of the Honourable Lady Chief Justice has been drawn to a general water crises being faced by the residents of Ada as a result of the spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam and which has affected the operations of the Circuit and District Courts, Ada.

In view of the foregoing, the Honourable Lady Chief Justice has decided to close the Circuit and District Courts, Ada, until 30th November 2023. The situation will be assessed thereafter for further action.

The public is hereby duly notified.