The final funeral rites for Ghana’s former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, will take place at the Heroes Park in Kumasi today, November 18, 2023.

A thanksgiving service will also be held at St. Peter’s Cathedral, also in Kumasi, on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

A State funeral in honour of Theresa Kufuor was held at the forecourt of the State House on Thursday, November 16.

The former First Lady died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.

Thousands of mourners gathered at the forecourt of the State House and paid their last respects to the former First Lady.

Among the mourners were family, friends, political representatives from different countries, and a host of others.

The widower, former President John Kufuor, described his dear wife as soft-spoken and well-mannered and said that her departure has left an unbridgeable void in his life.

Dignitaries, including President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, were there to bid their farewells to the former First Lady.

Former President John Dramani and a delegation from Ghana’s largest opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress, were present at the State House to pay their last respects.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Liberia’s Vice President also attended the event.