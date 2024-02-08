The leadership of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has reached an agreement, leading GAUA to take steps to call off its nationwide strike.

The strike was initiated due to the government’s alleged disregard for the union’s conditions of service.

While the National Labour Commission (NLC) has addressed some of the union’s grievances, it has instructed all parties to convene, resolve any outstanding issues, and provide a status update by February 14, 2024.

On Thursday, February 8, a memorandum of agreement signed by GTEC and GAUA was sighted by Citi News.

The two groups agreed to withdraw the case from the NLC and pledged to take all necessary steps to prevent a similar impasse in the future.

Despite the memorandum of agreement, the parties have further agreed to continue engaging as and when necessary, according to the statement.

