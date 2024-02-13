The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has reiterated his opposition to custodial sentences for gay activities.

However, he says he is not against the principle of the anti-gay bill.

Parliament, on Thursday, February 8, approved a three-to-five-year jail term for individuals who wilfully promote or sponsor LGBTQ activities, while those caught in the act are to be sentenced to a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 3 years.

During a clause-by-clause amendment of the bill on the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, Mr Afenyo-Markin stated that the punitive action would not aid in the rehabilitation of the culprit.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Tuesday, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the country could not afford to enact a law that entrenched custodial sentence.

The Effutu MP noted that such a law was harsh for a homosexual act.

The Deputy Majority Leader underscored that “I support aspects of the bill, I oppose aspects of it. I am not against the principle, the object of the bill. In this day and age where the country’s judiciary thinking is towards a non-custodial sentence. We cannot enact a law that seeks to entrench custodial sentences. After all, it is about somebody’s sexuality and we have to be very careful as a country not to be going into emotions when enacting a law.”

“First of all from an empathetic point of view if it is your son, if it is your daughter, if it is your niece, your nephew, an uncle, an aunty. Would you say that go to jail because you have been found guilty of homosexuality?”

