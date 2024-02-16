The Member of Parliament for Bodi, Sampson Ahi, has disclosed that President Akufo-Addo will be petitioned regarding his failure to appoint a minister from the Western North Region during his ministerial reshuffle.

The legislator has, since the announcement of the reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, bemoaned what he says is a violation of the constitutional provision that requires regional balance in the president’s cabinet.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Sampson Ahi expressed hope that the president would rectify the situation.

“I think it was an oversight, and so we will write officially to the president to draw his attention to this huge omission on his part so that we do the right thing. I am not sure he will sit on the letter when he gets the petition because I am sure when he realizes that he has not done justice to the people of the Western North region, he will rectify the situation because he will not be happy that he has neglected a section of Ghanaians who contribute immensely to the economic well-being of our country.”

“We are just asking him to be fair to the people of the Western North region by making sure that we have representation in the cabinet and some deputy ministers so that we can support him in managing the country.”

