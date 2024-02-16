The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the committees on education, finance, culture, and tourism to explore factors leading to the seeming extinction of local languages in the country and provide appropriate recommendations for consideration.

This follows concerns raised by Members of Parliament about the growing neglect of local languages, particularly in schools across the country, and the need for urgent action to salvage this disturbing development.

The Speaker disclosed that plans are underway to make a technological transformation of the chamber to accommodate the use of local languages during parliamentary proceedings at the next meeting of Parliament.

“What we will do is, during the next recess, we will definitely transform this Chamber, and we will try to put these IT systems in place and employ people to help us understand each other because we will encourage members to speak in the local languages.”

