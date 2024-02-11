A renowned businessman, Eric Johnson, has reportedly been killed in Jirapa, in the Upper West Region.

Mr. Johnson, who owns the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel popularly known as Jirapa Dubai, is said to have been murdered at the facility, and his body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Citi News sources at the hotel indicate that the business mogul was found dead in a pool of blood in his room, with deep wounds on his body suspected to have been inflicted by his killer.

The paramount chief of the Jirapa traditional area, Naa Justice Donlabon Denaa, confirmed the incident to Citi News and said the matter has been reported to the police for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into the death of the Mr. Johnson.

Police in a statement said one person has so far been detained.

Below is a statement from the police on the issue:

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The deceased was found on 11th February 2024 lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel.

The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has visited the scene of the incident.

One person has since been detained to assist the investigation.

The Inspector-General of Police has deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General/CID to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

