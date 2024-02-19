The National Women’s Organiser of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Hidaya S. Ibrahim has resigned. Her resignation takes effect from Tuesday, February 20, 2024. She also ceases to be a registered card-bearing member of the party.

In a statement, Ms. Hidaya explained that her resignation came after a thorough consultation and personal political progress and success.

Ms Hidaya, in the statement, further expressed her belief, asserting that this is the opportune moment to explore new avenues aligned with her vision as a political and gender activist based on various positions in the party.

“Having joined and served the PNC in several capacities as a parliamentary candidate, Regional Executive and most recently National Women’s Organiser, I believe very strongly that this is the perfect time for me to pursue other interests in tandem with my vision as a political and gender activist.

It is never in doubt that the PNC offered me an opportunity to cut my political teeth as well as find a solid grounding in the national politics of our country and I would forever be indebted.”

She promised to continue her advocacy as a Youth and Gender Activist, championing the cause of the marginalized and underprivileged in society.

Read full statement below

PRESS RELEASE

ALL MEDIA HOUSES

18/02/24

RESIGNATION FROM THE PNC

Effective Tuesday 20th February 2024, I have resigned from my position as National Women’s Organiser of the PNC and further cease to be a registered card-bearing member of the party.

I have come to this decision upon wide-ranging consultation and deep personal introspection as far as my personal political growth and development is concerned.

Having joined and served the PNC in several capacities as a parliamentary candidate, Regional Executive and most recently National Women’s Organiser, I believe very strongly that this is the perfect time for me to pursue

other interests in tandem with my vision as a political and gender activist.

It is never in doubt that the PNC offered me an opportunity to cut my political teeth as well as find a solid grounding in the national politics of our country and I would forever be indebted.

However, considering the exigencies of our time, it is important for me to quit the PNC now in pursuit of my ambition to contribute much more meaningfully to the politics and governance of Mother Ghana.

In due course, I shall communicate to the public my next step in politics as the 2024 elections draw closer. In the meantime, I shall continue to be the Youth and Gender Activist that I have been in service to the marginalized

and underprivileged in society.

Thank you

…….signed……

Hidaya S. Ibrahim

National Women’s Organiser, PNC

0240777240

——————–

