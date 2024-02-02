The Ghana Union of Traders Association is urging the government to abolish the recently introduced Emission levy.

The Emission Levy, introduced by the Ghana Revenue Authority on February 1, 2024, seeks to impose a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles.

This move comes in response to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) threatening to raise transport fares in light of the levy’s implementation.

In an interview with Citi News’ Elizabeth Kabukie Ocansey, the first vice chairman of GUTA, Clement Boateng, disclosed that this could have potential adverse effects on businesses.

“The impact it will have on businesses is that it is going to definitely affect the prices in one way or another because once the levy is implemented it means drivers are going to incur additional costs, and once they incur the additional cost, we don’t have any option other than to pass it on to the consuming public. That is the reason why GUTA would like to take this opportunity to add its voice to GPRTU that the government should suspend the implementation of this emission levy.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x