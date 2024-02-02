The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, is urging the Nana Akufo-Addo government to immediately withdraw the controversial Emissions Levy.

He asserts that emission levies are typically imposed on developed nations that have embraced electric cars to address climate change.

The National Organiser of the party believes the new levy, if implemented fully, will compound the already harsh economic conditions in the country, stressing that the timing is wrong.

In an interview with Citi News, Nana B said, “Yes, we understand the need for the government to raise revenue, but we also need to balance it with the sentiments of the people. I think this is not the right time. In as much, as a country, we want to stand by the government in times of this difficult era, when we want to raise revenue and make sure that the economy is back and in shape, some of these taxes for me are a bit problematic. That is why I’m saying that the government must withdraw this tax.”

The government on February 1, 2024, introduced a new tax policy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles.

Stakeholders, including the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), have kicked against the move by the government.

