A Transfer-of-Authority and Farewell Parade was on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, held to mark the transition of leadership in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) from Vice Admiral Seth Amoama to Major General Thomas Yaw Oppong-Peprah.

The event, held at the Burma Camp in Accra, honoured Vice Admiral Amoama’s 40 years of dedicated service and officially welcomed the incoming CDS.

Dignitaries present included Parliamentarians, Members of the Council of State, the Inspector General of Police – Dr George Akuffo-Dampare; the Chief of the Army Staff – Maj Gen Bismarck Kwasi Onwona; Chief of the Naval Staff – Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu; Representative of the Chief of the Air Staff – Air Commodore (A/Cdre) Eric Agyen-Frempon;

Others include the Comptroller General of GIS – Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, Esq; the Director General, Prisons – Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir; the Chief Fire Officer – Mr Julius Aalebkure Kuunor; the Director General, of NADMO – Mr Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh; Commandants of GAF, Formation Commanders, Directors General, Senior Officers, Officers, Forces Sergeant Major – Chief Warrant Officer Addo Daniel, Command Sergeant Majors, Regimental Sergeant Majors, Soldiers, Defence Civilian Staff, personnel from sister security agencies,

Distinguished Career Celebrated

The ceremony highlighted Admiral Amoama’s remarkable journey. Commissioned in 1984, he held numerous positions, from commanding officer of naval ships to Chief of Staff and Director of Administration.

His academic achievements were lauded, including graduating top of his class in both junior and senior staff courses in Ghana and the prestigious Naval Staff College in the US.

Leadership with Impact

Excerpts of a Citation given under the hand of the new CDS – Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah, and read by the Chief of Staff (COS), General Headquarters (GHQ), Burma Camp – Maj Gen Nicholas Peter Andoh praised Admiral Amoama’s leadership style. His open and transparent administration encouraged participation, leading to positive changes across the GAF.

Below is the Citation read by Major Gen Peter Andoh

“VICE ADMIRAL SETH AMOAMA fdc, psc, nsc, jdc, Msc (Strategic Studies) in December 1984, you were commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Ghana Navy, after your basic military training at the Ghana Military Academy and Naval Training at the Pakistan Naval Academy.

As part of your career development, you undertook several courses in Ghana and overseas. Notable ones include the International Sub-Lieutenant Course at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, UK, Junior and Senior Command and Staff course at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Naval Staff Course Class 52 at the United States Naval War College, Newport Rhode Island and the Nigerian Defence College.

It is instructive to note that your academic excellence has been one of admiration. You were the proud winner of the Sword of Honour on graduation in Pakistan. You were the best all-round student during both the Junior and Senior Staff courses in Ghana.

You graduated with distinction at the Naval Staff Course in the United States and you were the best all-round graduate from the Nigerian Defence College. This feat is one of a kind.

You held several appointments both afloat and ashore prior to becoming the Chief of the Defence Staff.

They include Watch Keeping Officer onboard different GHANA NAVY SHIPS, Commanding Officer onboard GHANA NAVY SHIPS DZATA and ACHIMOTA. Director of Administration at the Naval Headquarters, Military Assistant to the Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief Staff Officer at the Naval Headquarters, and Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command.

Between 1 July 2016 and 3 January 2019, you served as the Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, where you pioneered the merger of the professional and academic courses at the College, and superintended over the infrastructural facelift of the College.

You were Chief of the Naval Staff from 8 January 2019 to 5 February 2021. During the period, the Ghana Navy witnessed significant developments, which included the sailing of four Ghana Navy Ships to the Equator, the first of its kind in over 40 years. You also oversaw the construction of a world-class training facility at the Navy Training Command at Nutekpor.

On assumption of Command as the Acting Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces on 5 February and being appointed in substantive capacity on 3 March 2021, you adopted an open and transparent administration which gave all your Staff Officers and Commanders the opportunity to contribute positively to the well-being of troops and growth of the Armed Forces.

Your rise to the high office of the Chief of the Defence Staff is a credible attestation of your total professional acumen. Your style of leadership enabled the execution of several projects at the General Headquarters, Service Headquarters and unit levels.

While some of these projects are completed, others are also ongoing. Notable amongst them are the Ghana Armed Forces restructuring and expansion program, which is consistent with prevailing and evolving threats, the construction of forward operating bases in strategic locations in the country, and several quick impact projects across all Garrisons of the Ghana Armed Forces.

In recognition of your outstanding leadership, uncommon patriotism and epic professionalism. His Excellency Muhamadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria presented you with the Distinguished Alumnus Award of the Nigeria National Defence College, on 2 August 2019.

You also received the Millennium Excellence Award on 17 July 2021 presented by the Millennium Excellence Award Foundation.

The entire country and the Ghana Armed Forces are grateful for your 40 years of Commissioned Service to humanity. As you proudly bow out, we wish you a restful and comfortable retirement. This citation is our salute and wholehearted gratitude to you.”

