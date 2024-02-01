Organised Labour says it will meet to determine its next line of action after the deadline for the government to withdraw the electricity tax elapses.

Organised Labour last week asked the government to withdraw the electricity tax expected to be implemented this year.

The government said the tax was aimed at helping its COVID-19 recovery programme.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, in an interview on Wednesday, said Organised Labour would advise itself if the government failed to withdraw the Value Added Tax (VAT) on residential electricity consumption.

“We are still insisting that until that total withdrawal is done, we still stand by our decision that if by the end of today, the government fails to withdraw, Organised Labour will advise itself.”

“Organised labour will meet and make a decision after today if the government doesn’t do anything about the total withdrawal,” he said.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x