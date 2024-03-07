A total of 72 people collapsed during the 67th Independence Parade at the Tamale Jubilee Park on Wednesday, March 6.

Those who collapsed included students, service personnel and soldiers, who are said to have suffered from severe dehydration from the harsh weather conditions that characterized the day.

The students and personnel stood in the scorching sun for hours and it is believed that might have resulted in their collapse.

As part of the paramedic staff tasked to render first aid at the regional Independence Day parade, the northern regional boss of the Ghana Red Cross Society, Yakubu Amin Abukari, said all 72 people have since been resuscitated.

The parade was graced by the northern regional minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, mayor of Tamale, Sule Salifu among other dignitaries.