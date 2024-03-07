Over 200 residents from border communities have sought refuge in various parts of the North East region following a suspected attack in Nagudi, Togo.

Residents from Tantra 2, Tambeng, and Jangbande have reportedly evacuated their communities, seeking safety in nearby towns and villages, including Yunyoo, Bunkpurugu, and Wanchiki.

A Togolese community was allegedly targeted by approximately 10 unidentified armed men on motorbikes, prompting residents to flee the area. The attack reportedly led to two fatalities.

Confirming the incident on Eyewitness News, Joseph Luknan, the District Chief Executive of Bunkpurugu, recounted that the attack occurred when armed individuals targeted four young men at a store around 9 pm, resulting in two deaths.

“On [Tuesday] around 9 pm, when we got a call that some armed people attacked a community in Togo near the border, we alerted our security personnel to beef up patrols around that area. Immigration officers decided to move closer to that area.

The information was that young guys were seated at a store in the evening around 9 pm, and 4 people arrived on two motorbikes and shot at them. And two people passed on.”

Luknan indicated that efforts are ongoing to identify the perpetrators, and security measures in the area have been intensified.

The MCE for Bunkpurugu noted that security forces at the Togo border are unable to determine whether the suspects are jihadists or common criminals.

“They decided to monitor throughout till today, March 6. Togo side, they also deployed their security. We gathered that the people who did that fled, so up to now they are searching and Ghana too, the Bunkpurugu district, and our security is monitoring.

“I spoke with my colleagues at Yunyoo and Chereponi and is the same thing, that the Togolese have arrived at some of the communities. The Togo side cannot tell whether they are jihadists or not. But the Togo people confirmed those who passed on were two,” he stated.

Luknan also mentioned that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has been assigned to conduct a census in various homes to ascertain the number of individuals who have fled Togo.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital