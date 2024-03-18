Lincoln Community School in collaboration with Educators Network, has provided carefully designed refresher courses for teachers in public and other proprietary schools.

The 13th Teaching and Learning Conference witnessed a record participation of about 600 tutors from various schools.

This year’s event was held under the theme: “Sankofa: reflecting, embracing, adapting,” to help participating teachers reflect on their fundamental teaching models, embrace new methods and adapt for a more effective teaching and learning experience.

Some of the topics treated included Literacy in Early Childhood, Looker (data) studio for teachers, Artificial intelligence (AI) and you, supporting reading & writing through language and Maths is Fun and Everyone Can Do It, among others.

Prof. Esi Sutherland-Addy, in her address as the special guest of honour, highlighted the fact that knowledge dies, hence the need to constantly upgrade and transmit knowledge so that society remains the ultimate beneficiary for advancement.

“It is important to pass on knowledge to the people around us constantly to avoid breaking the transmission to the next generation and ensure we preserve our values as we globalize,” she said.

Head of School, Lesley Tait, highlighted that these courses are designed to provide educators with an opportunity to renew their skills, update their knowledge, and enhance their teaching abilities.

She added that as a leading educational institution committed to delivering high-quality education, Lincoln Community School recognizes the importance of continuous professional development support for teachers in the country.

The refresher courses would go a long way to empower teachers with the latest pedagogical techniques and strategies, enabling them to engage students more effectively and provide them with a rich learning experience.

“These refresher courses provide an exceptional opportunity for our highly skilled professional tutors to help educators from other schools enhance their teaching skills and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and education research. We are committed to supporting teachers in their professional growth, ultimately benefiting students who are the future leaders,” she said.

Education experts and experienced instructors led the courses, ensuring participants received the highest quality of instruction and taking away practical knowledge that could be applied immediately in their classrooms.

A Grade 10 student, at Lincoln Community School, Olivia Thompson, believed the initiative is very commendable as their fellow students in other schools would get to experience the feel of an efficient classroom setting for effective learning.

Amin Smith, also a Grade 10 student, shared that students are the future and teachers have a role to play in shaping the future of these students, therefore, there is a need to empower the teachers and ensure they are well-resourced to deliver the best assistance possible.