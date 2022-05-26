Lincoln Community School, an International Baccalaureate (IB) school in Accra has established a new ultra-modern school building to serve local and international families.

The state-of-the-art new building, which was named “Akyɛdeɛ” which means “gift” in the Ghanaian Twi dialect, was designed to provide learning spaces for students and represents the school’s aim of delivering high quality teaching and learning.

With over 54 years of existence, the school currently has a roll of 600 students from early childhood to senior secondary school age levels and an intentionally diverse faculty to ensure that the demographic of the teachers reflects the student body.

The school offers four high quality and challenging educational programmes which has over the years produced great personalities internationally with their unique approach of teaching and learning.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum who was present at the recommissioning of the new building, commended managers of the Lincoln Community School in Accra for playing a role in championing government’s grand educational transformation.

“I am impressed without words as to what a great vision they have done here at Lincoln community school and the work that has been done here. They have given so much of themselves to the country and so much for the entire globe and I have to say I am very happy to be here. I would like to commend the head of the school and the board for the great job they are doing here. They have a mixture of students from around the world from 62 countries and diverse faculties for Ghanaians and other people from around the world coming together to educate students who can lead and connect with the rest of the world,” he said.

The Minister further underscored the need for schools to work towards students’ excellence.

“What I take away from here is the idea that we have to look at our schools and begin to look at how well we can use them as a blueprint for success and for the transformation of our schools.”

The Chairman of the Lincoln community school board, Olusola Ogundimu who spoke to the media at the event indicated that the school is preparing students for the future.

“Our children are trained to prepare them for the future. I am a product of the 60s to the 70s and you see our children, they are actually world class learners and their learning cuts across the globe and I hear children talking about politics and what is going on in other countries. They are doing a lot of presentations and actually work with local schools. There are volunteer programmes where they work with other schools so the children are trained to know that there is more outside the walls of Lincoln,” she said.