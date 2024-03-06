The tenth and eleventh editions of the African Science Academy (ASA) Math Masterclass will be held in the Eastern and Greater-Accra Regions of Ghana on March 12th and 14th, 2024.

ASA, with support from Tullow Oil, and in collaboration with the Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service, are organising the one-day hands-on capacity building for 80 senior high school mathematics teachers drawn from secondary schools in the Yilo Krobo Municipal District in the Eastern region and Greater-Accra region respectively.

In the Yilo Krobo District, a total of 80 high school mathematics teachers have been selected from the district to take part in the programme.

The ASA Maths Masterclass is an educational symposium designed to share and broaden the knowledge of Senior High School (SHS) Mathematics teachers. The selected teachers to be in attendance will share, discuss and widen their scope of knowledge in addition to coming up with more engaging and practical ways of teaching Mathematics.

This edition seeks to equip and steer math teachers through effective teaching techniques and methods for teaching some challenging math concepts using technology and direct instruction.

Since its inception in 2017, the ASA Math Masterclass has been held across several regions in the country, making an impact in the lives of over 700 teachers and more than 55,000 students.

Founded by the African Gifted Foundation, the African Science Academy is an all-girls STEM school for females all across Africa who have a profound interest in Maths and Science. ASA also has a dream of changing the mindset of Ghanaians-especially females towards STEM education and where possible, assist them in finding their passion in these fields